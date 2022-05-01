Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
May 2-8
San Luis
COUNCIL: Work session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m., followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
Town Council: Regular meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
COUNCIL: Work session on Tuesday and regular meeting on Wednesday, both at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
HEARING OFFICER: 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
MINOR VARIANCE COMMITTEE: 10 a.m. Monday in City Hall Conference Room 245, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday and special budget meetings at 1 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday, all in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 11 a.m. Monday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 11 a.m. Monday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.