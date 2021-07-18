Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
July 19-25
Somerton
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• COUNCIL/PLANNING AND ZONING: Joint work session at 5 p.m. Monday at the Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
• INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall Conference Room 190.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.