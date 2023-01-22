Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Jan. 22-29
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Jan. 22-29
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza/
• POLICE PUBLIC SAFETY BOARD: 1 p.m. Wednesday in YPD Conference Room A, 1500 S. 1st Ave.
Yuma County
• BENEFIT EMPLOYEE TRUST: 8 a.m. Thursday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday at Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
Schools
• SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Board training/work study session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
•WELLTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: 4 p.m. Monday at Wellton School Library, 29126 San Jose Ave.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Abundant sunshine. High around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunny with gusty winds. High 62F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.