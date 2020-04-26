Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
April 27-May 1
Yuma County
PLANNING & ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
Yuma Boards
PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION MEETING: 4:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza
INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MEETING: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall Conference Room 190, One City Plaza
YUMA FIRE PUBLIC SAFETY BOARD MEETING: 11 a.m. Thursday at the City Hall Conference Room 190, One City Plaza