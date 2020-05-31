Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.

June 1-5

San Luis

COUNCIL: Work session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.

Yuma

COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza

Yuma County

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Regular session at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you