Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
June 1-5
San Luis
COUNCIL: Work session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Regular session at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.