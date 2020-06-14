Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
June 15-29
Yuma
COUNCIL: Regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza
Yuma County
PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE WORKFORCE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 2 p.m. Monday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Department of Development Services Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
ELECTIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.