from staff reports
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Oct. 3-9
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• TOWN COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• WATER AND SEWER COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Monday in the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex Training Room, 270 W. 13th St.
Yuma County
•BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., Yuma.
