Oct. 25-31
San Luis
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: Work session at 2 p.m., followed by a regular meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Public Works, 155 W. 14th St.
• HEARING OFFICER: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
• REDISTRICTING ADVISORY COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Monday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.