Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Nov. 30-Dec. 6
San Luis
COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6 p.m., followed by a work session at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.