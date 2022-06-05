Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
June 6-12
Hospital District No. 1
• Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Aldrich Hall, Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• Town Council: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma County
•BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Thursday at the Yuma County Main Library Conference Room, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
• PARKS AND RECREATIONS ADVISORY COMMISSION: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Public Works, 4343 S. Avenue 5½ E.
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m. Monday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.; virtual Zoom meeting details: tinyurl.com/tybdcetz.
Schools
• EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL (WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL): 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
• YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:15 p.m. second Wednesday in the Boardroom at 3150 S. Avenue A.