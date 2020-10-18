Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
Oct. 19-23
San Luis
COUNCIL: Work session meeting is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Conference Room 190, One City Plaza.
COUNCIL: Regular meeting is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
PARKS & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMISSION: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Yuma Public Works, 4343 S. Avenue 5-1/2E.
PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE YOUTH COMMITTEE: Virtual Zoom meeting is 9 a.m. Thursday; meeting ID https://zoom.us/j/92120936518; meeting ID: 921 2093 6518; phone: +1 669 900 6833.