Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Jan. 18-24
Somerton
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday in City Hall Conference Room 190.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 p.m. Wednesday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., Yuma.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.
YOUTH COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Thursday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Community Center at the AWC Parker Learning Center Campus, 1109 Geronimo Ave., and through Zoom.