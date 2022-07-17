Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
July 18-24
Somerton
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• TOWN COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: Work session on Tuesday and regular meeting on Wednesday, both at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall Conference Hall Room 190.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., Yuma
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma