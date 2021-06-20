Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
June 21-27
San Luis
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: Joint council special work session with the Design and Historic Review Commission at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Room 190, City Hall, 1 City Plaza.
• DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: Listening session on the 2022 General Plan at 5 p.m. Monday in Room 190, City Hall, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• ELECTIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 1:30 p.m. Friday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
Schools
• SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.