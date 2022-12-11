Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Dec. 12-18
Dec. 12-18
Hospital District No. 1
• Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Aldrich Hall, Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
San Luis
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Schools
• ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
• CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.
• HYDER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 S. Avenue 64E, Dateland.
• SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the middle-high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.
• SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
• SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.
• YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the District Boardroom, 450 W. 6th St.
• YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the YUHSD Professional Services Building, Board Room, 3150-B S Avenue A.
