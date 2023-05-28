Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
May 29-June 4
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
May 29-June 4
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Work session Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave. Time TBD.
Yuma County
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD PERFORMANCE REVIEW COMMITTEE: 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny. High 97F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny skies. High near 95F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.