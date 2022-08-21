Editor’s note: Verify meeting times and public access prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Aug. 22-28
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall Room 190, 1 City Plaza. POLICE PUBLIC SAFETY BOARD:
Yuma County
• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.
