Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
March 14-20
Somerton
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• Town Council: Regular meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave., and a goal-setting session 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday at 10260 Dome St.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: Work session Tuesday and regular meeting Wednesday, both at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall Conference Room 190.
Yuma County
• WORKFORCE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. Monday. For link: go to https://tinyurl.com/43tv2zhz.
Schools
• GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Building, 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis.
• SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.