Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Nov. 28-Dec. 4
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Special meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
• COUNCIL: Work session 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Works Department, 155 W. 14th St.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4;30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
BY MARA KNAUB
