Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
April 17-23
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Work session 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• TOWN COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• CITY COUNCIL: Work session Tuesday and regular meeting Wednesday, both at 5:30 p.m., in the Yuma City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Regular session at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., and the 2023 Employee Annual Recognition Ceremony, in a joint session with the Merit Award System Board, at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St.
• COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM: training 6-9 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Public Works, 4343 S. Avenue 5½E.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
