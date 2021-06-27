Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
June 28-July 4
Yuma
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: Work session at 3 p.m., regular meeting at 4 p.m., both in the Public Works Conference Room, 155 W 14th St.
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: Regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza; 2022 General Plan Listening Session at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Room 190, City Hall.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Special budget meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.