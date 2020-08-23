Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified before attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
Aug. 24-28
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Works Services Administration Conference Room, 155 W. 14th St.
Yuma County
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Hall, 2351 W. 26th St.