Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
March 29-April 4
Somerton
COUNCIL: Work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Works Services Administration Conference Room, 155 W. 14th St.
FIRE PUBLIC SAFETY BOARD: 2 p.m. Monday in City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.