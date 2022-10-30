Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Oct. 31-Nov. 6
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• TOWN COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
