Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Nov. 29-Dec. 5
Somerton
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: Special work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza; regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, also in the Council Chambers.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.