Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
April 3-10
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. followed by a special meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• Town Council: Regular meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.