Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Jan. 25-31
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.
Schools
SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Thursday in the high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.