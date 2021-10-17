from staff reports
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Oct. 18-24
Somerton
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• Town Council: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., Yuma.
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administrative Building, 3834 W. 16th St., Yuma.
Schools
• AZTEC HIGH SCHOOL: 4 p.m. Monday in Classroom A-1, 2330 W 28th St., Yuma
• YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Frances Morris Board Room, AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E. For Zoom details, go to www.azwestern.edu/district-governing-board.