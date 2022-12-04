Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Dec. 5-11
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Special meeting 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• TOWN COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
Schools
•YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): noon Wednesday at the AWC Frances Morris Boardroom at the Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, and through Zoom.
