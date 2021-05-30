from staff reports
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
May 31-June 6
San Luis
COUNCIL: Work session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
YUMA REGIONAL COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM: 9 a.m. Thursday via Zoom from the radio shop.
Yuma County
COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM: Free training 6-9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Yuma County Public Works Training Room, 4343 S. Avenue 5½ E.