Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
March 13-19
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Work session 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
• CITY COUNCIL: Work session on Tuesday and regular meeting on Wednesday, both at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• WATER AND SEWER COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Monday in the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex Training Room, 270 W. 13th St.
Schools
• ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
• CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.
• GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Building, 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis.
• HYDER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 S. Avenue 64E, Dateland.
• MOHAWK VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 5151 Avenue 39E, Roll.
• SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the middle-high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.
• SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
• SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.
• WELLTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: 4 p.m. Monday at Wellton Elementary School, 29126 San Jose Ave.
• YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the District Boardroom, 450 W. 6th St.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
