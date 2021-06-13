Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
June 14-20
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma
Schools
• ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
• SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.
• YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): Public hearing for 2021/2022 College Budget at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a budget special meeting at 10:10 a.m. and a regular meeting at 10:20 a.m. in the Frances Morris Boardroom at AWC Yuma Campus or online via Zoom.