Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Feb. 21-27
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the BOS Auditorium, 192 S. Main St.
• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administrative Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
• ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
• YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Wellton Manufacturing Center on the Wellton Campus and online via Zoom. For Zoom details, go to www.azwestern.edu/district-governing-board.