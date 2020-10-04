Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
Oct. 5-9
San Luis
COUNCIL: Work session meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
WATER AND SEWER COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Monday in the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St.
COUNCIL: Regular meeting is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza.
HEARING OFFICER PUBLIC MEETING: is 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Meeting is 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Regular Addendum No. 1 is 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
LOCAL EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE: virtual Zoom meeting is 9 a.m. Thursday; meeting ID https://zoom.us/j/99354931093; passcode: 818606; one tap mobile: +16699006833,,99354931093#.