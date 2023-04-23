Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
April 24-30
San Luis
• COUNCIL: 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.; budget retreat 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, also in the Council Chambers.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Retreat on Friday and Saturday with time to be announced at City Hall Council Chambers, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• BUILDING ADVISORY BOARD: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
• DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD PERFORMANCE REVIEW COMMITTEE: 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
• YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): Budget workshop on Tuesday from 11 a.m. and regular meeting at 12 p.m. at Yuma Campus, 2020 S Avenue 8E, and through Zoom.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
