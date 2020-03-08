Editor’s note: Meeting times should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.

March 9-13

San Luis

COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.

Yuma

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St.

Yuma County 

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.

PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Martin Luther King Center, 300 S. 13th Ave.

Schools

ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.

CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.

GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Office, 1350 E. Juan Sanchez Blvd., San Luis.

HYDER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 S. Avenue 64E, Dateland.

MOHAWK VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 5151 Avenue 39E, Roll.

SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.

SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.

YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1: 5:30 p.m. Monday in the District Boardroom, 450 W. 6th St.

YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Professional Services Building at 3150-B S. Avenue A.

