Editor’s note: Meeting times should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
March 9-13
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Martin Luther King Center, 300 S. 13th Ave.
Schools
ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.
GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Office, 1350 E. Juan Sanchez Blvd., San Luis.
HYDER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 S. Avenue 64E, Dateland.
MOHAWK VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 5151 Avenue 39E, Roll.
SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.
SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1: 5:30 p.m. Monday in the District Boardroom, 450 W. 6th St.
YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Professional Services Building at 3150-B S. Avenue A.