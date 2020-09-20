Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
Sept. 21-25
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Works Services Administration Conference Room, 155 W. 14th St.
DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING: Regular session and executive session is 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
ELECTIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 1:30 p.m. Monday in the BOS Conference Room, 198 S. Main St.
PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE WORKFORCE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: virtual Zoom meeting 3 p.m. Tuesday; meeting link https://zoom.us/j/97021171655; access code: 970 2117 1655; phone: 346-248-7799.
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.