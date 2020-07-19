Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
July 20-25
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma County
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services Aldrich Hall, 2351 W. 26th St.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE YUMA COUNTY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Admin Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE YOUTH COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Thursday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Admin Building, 3834 W. 16th St.