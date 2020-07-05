Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
July 6-10
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISOR: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL: 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE WORKFORCE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.