Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
June 27-July 3
Yuma
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: Work session at 2 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a regular meeting at 3 p.m., both at Public Works, 155 W. 14th St.
Yuma County
• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.
Schools
• CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.
• GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Administrative Building, 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis.
• SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
• SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: Special budget meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.