Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to afornof@yumasun.com.
May 11-15
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma County
PUBLIC MEETING, AGENDA OF THE YUMA COUNTY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Center, 300 S. 13th Ave.
Yuma Boards
PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION MEETING: 4:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall Council Chambers, One City Plaza