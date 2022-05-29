Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
May 30-June 5
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Wellton
• Town Council: Special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Works Services Administration Conference Room, 155 W. 14th St.
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• YUMA REGIONAL COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM: 9 a.m. Thursday via Zoom from the Radio Shop.