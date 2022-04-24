Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
April 25-May 1
Arizona
• DEPARTMENT OF EMERGENCY AND MILITARY AFFAIRS: training at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday in the Yuma County Public Works Training Room/EOC, 4343 S. Avenue 5½ East, Yuma.
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St., Yuma.
• DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• LANDLORD/TENANT CLINIC: 12 p.m. Tuesday at 250 W. 2nd St.
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
• AZTEC HIGH SCHOOL: 4 p.m. Monday in Classroom A-1, 2330 W 28th St., Yuma