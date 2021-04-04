Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
April 5-11
San Luis
COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a work session at 6:30 p.m., both in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
WATER AND SEWER COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Monday in the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St.
Yuma County
ARIZONA@WORK RFP COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Friday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St. For Zoom details, go to https://tinyurl.com/2ys3ez96.
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Thursday via Zoom. For details, go to https://tinyurl.com/yjs8nyxr.