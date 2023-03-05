Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
March 6-12
Hospital District No. 1
• Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Aldrich Hall, Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
San Luis
• COUNCIL: 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• TOWN COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Works Building, 155 W. 14th St.
• COUNCIL: Legislative Day/work session, a two-day meeting for council members to meet with state legislators and other agencies at the Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix.
• DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• WATER AND SEWER COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Monday in the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex Training Room, 270 W. 13th St.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., and a meeting to consider zoning cases at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Yuma City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• PARKS AND RECREATIONS ADVISORY COMMISSION: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Yuma County Public Works, 4343 S. Avenue 5½ E.
Schools
• EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL (WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL): 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
• YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 4 p.m. Monday in the YUHSD Professional Service Building, 3150-B S. Avenue A.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
