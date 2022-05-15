Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
May 16-22
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• Town Council: Regular meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
•COUNCIL: Work session on Tuesday and regular meeting on Wednesday, both at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• ADMINISTRATOR RECRUITMENT SELECTION COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
• LAW LIBRARY SET ASIDE CLINIC: 12 p.m. Friday in the Yuma County Law Library Conference Room, 250 W. 2nd St.