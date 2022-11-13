Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Nov. 14-20
Somerton
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• TOWN COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: Work session on Tuesday and regular meeting on Wednesday, both at 5:30 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Conference Room 190.
Yuma County
• BENEFIT EMPLOYEE TRUST: 8 a.m. Thursday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
Schools
• ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
• GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Building, 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis.
• SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
