Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
May 8-14
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Work session 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 12 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.; regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• CITY COUNCIL: Work session on Tuesday and regular meeting on Wednesday, both at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 1:30 p.m., Tuesday in the City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 12 p.m. Tuesday in the Yuma County Department of Development Services, Gold Conference Room, 2351 W. 26th St., and 1 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St, Yuma.
Schools
• WELLTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: 4 p.m. Monday at Wellton School Library, 29126 San Jose Ave.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
