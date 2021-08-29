from staff reports
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Aug. 30-Sept. 5
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma County
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m. Thursday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.