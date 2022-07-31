Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Aug. 1-7
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Aug. 1-7
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• TOWN COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• WATER AND SEWER COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Monday in the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex Training Room, 270 W. 13th St.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
Schools
•GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Special meeting at 12 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Building, 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
